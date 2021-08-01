Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Rises By 35.6%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage during the first quarter worth $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 29.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 118,804 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $1.66 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20).

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.