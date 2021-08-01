Short Interest in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Rises By 30.5%

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ ITAC remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. 11,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,018. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,193,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 231,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

