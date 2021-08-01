Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Drops By 19.2%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

