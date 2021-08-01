Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Increases By 38.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.91% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of ISEM opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.03. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.