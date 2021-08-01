Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Increases By 33.1%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIM opened at $16.90 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

