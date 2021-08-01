Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Rises By 28.0%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 238,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 323,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of JUPW stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.94. 768,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,524. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99.

In related news, CFO Douglas O. Mckinnon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian John sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $697,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,566 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $9,433,000.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

