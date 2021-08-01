Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Rises By 30.5%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kaixin Auto stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 247,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22. Kaixin Auto has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KXIN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kaixin Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kaixin Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

