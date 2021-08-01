Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Drops By 20.1%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 746.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KOYJF opened at $16.95 on Friday. Kemira Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

