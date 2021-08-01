Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Increases By 34.2%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of KFFB opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.52. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 96.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

