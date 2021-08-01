Short Interest in Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Increases By 30.3%

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,093,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 2,374,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KLTHF stock remained flat at $$4.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55. Koolearn Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

About Koolearn Technology

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. It operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. The College Education segment offers college test preparation and overseas test preparation courses to college students and working professionals.

