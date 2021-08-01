Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expands By 35.7%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LPTH opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPTH. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

