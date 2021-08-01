Short Interest in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Increases By 29.1%

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 118,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 69.9% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lindsay by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lindsay by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lindsay by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,083. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a one year low of $91.41 and a one year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.87.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

