Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declines By 20.0%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Phlegar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $57,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $211,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,282 shares of company stock valued at $349,123.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $65,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $67,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of MMD opened at $22.72 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

