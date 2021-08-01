Short Interest in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Expands By 37.2%

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of MN opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $156.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 13.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

