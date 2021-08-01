Short Interest in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Decreases By 21.7%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.