Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rises By 35.8%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 168,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $505 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

