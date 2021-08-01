Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Increases By 73.9%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:MAUTF opened at $0.59 on Friday. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.