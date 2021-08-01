Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Drops By 19.9%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 512,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other New Concept Energy news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 51,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $309,453.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,976.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in New Concept Energy by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.