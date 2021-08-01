Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rises By 31.0%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 227,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.13. 213,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,926. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $226.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.57.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,250,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

