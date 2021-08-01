Short Interest in NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Increases By 29.8%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NSTM remained flat at $$0.28 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202. NovelStem International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

