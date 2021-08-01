Short Interest in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Grows By 27.6%

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 846,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 844,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,962. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.28. Orange has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

ORAN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orange by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Orange by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Orange by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $3,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

