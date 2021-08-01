Short Interest in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Expands By 34.5%

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 780,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $613,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,804,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,344,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,106,300 shares of company stock worth $16,075,232. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

ORCC opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

