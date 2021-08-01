Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Decreases By 24.2%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,810 shares of company stock worth $8,203,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,683,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $312.03. 491,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.76. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $175.65 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

