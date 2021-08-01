Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Rises By 28.1%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.0 days.

PKIUF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618. Parkland has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.16.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

