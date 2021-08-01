Short Interest in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Decreases By 24.4%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,700 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Polar Power during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Polar Power by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 190.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the period. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 143,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.72. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $30.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 132.91% and a negative return on equity of 77.43%.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.