Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Rises By 27.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,710,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 20,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,208,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 399,670 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 170,722 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $8.34 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

