Short Interest in Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Rises By 33.3%

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRXM opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31. Proxim Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.
About Proxim Wireless
