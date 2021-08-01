Short Interest in Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Rises By 33.3%

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRXM opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31. Proxim Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN.

