Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Rises By 37.1%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,472,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 30th total of 1,074,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 613.7 days.

RNECF opened at $10.97 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.