Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Rises By 37.1%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,472,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 30th total of 1,074,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 613.7 days.
RNECF opened at $10.97 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
