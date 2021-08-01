Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Decreases By 22.8%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ROYL remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09. Royale Energy has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

