Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Decreases By 22.8%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ROYL remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09. Royale Energy has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
Royale Energy Company Profile
