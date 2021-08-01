Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Drops By 19.1%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 548,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.81 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.74% and a negative net margin of 140.01%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.