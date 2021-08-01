Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Expands By 33.3%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SZGPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.80 on Friday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

