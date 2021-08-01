Short Interest in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Declines By 19.5%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 804,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $231,102,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after acquiring an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $153.39 on Friday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.66.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

