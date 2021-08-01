Short Interest in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Expands By 28.5%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

SLQT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 585,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

