Short Interest in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expands By 29.8%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 680,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $880.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SFL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

