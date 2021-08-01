Short Interest in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Declines By 19.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 11,090,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SM Energy by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

