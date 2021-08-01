Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Declines By 22.4%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,743.0 days.

OTCMKTS SZKMF opened at $39.89 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

