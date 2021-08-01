Short Interest in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Declines By 22.3%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 6,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $42.11. 808,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,652. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $317,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

