Short Interest in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Increases By 35.6%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $5.02 on Friday. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $932.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.