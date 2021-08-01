Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Declines By 23.2%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 1,338,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,571.5 days.

TELNF stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

