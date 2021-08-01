Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Declines By 23.2%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 1,338,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,571.5 days.
TELNF stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.