Short Interest in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Grows By 27.5%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 514,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 17.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 408.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 327,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $29.81 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

