Short Interest in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Decreases By 19.5%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 39.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

