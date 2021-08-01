Short Interest in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Drops By 23.0%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,477. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.93. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

