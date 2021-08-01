Short Interest in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Drops By 23.0%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Union Pacific stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,477. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.93. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
