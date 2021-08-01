Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Declines By 20.6%

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of BBH stock opened at $206.99 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $150.52 and a 52 week high of $208.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

