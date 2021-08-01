Short Interest in Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Drops By 19.0%

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VCISY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.05 target price on Vinci and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $27.19 price objective on Vinci and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

