Short Interest in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Increases By 28.1%

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 236,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 188.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRA. BMO Capital Markets cut W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

