Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Grows By 31.2%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.82. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,033,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $253,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

