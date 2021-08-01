Showcase Price Reaches $0.0193 on Major Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $446,298.60 and $898,337.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00103292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00136212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,303.49 or 1.00130955 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.30 or 0.00829831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,107,160 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

