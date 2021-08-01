SIBCoin Achieves Market Cap of $558,493.85 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $558,493.85 and $522.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,285.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.96 or 0.06430662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.38 or 0.01328246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.82 or 0.00353184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00126732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.00598647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00355997 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.00290112 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,323,615 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

