Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SMMNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.35.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

