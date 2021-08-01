Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.53.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,049,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $226.97 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $263.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.